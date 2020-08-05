NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - On Wednesday, 30,000 Tennessee doctors, pharmacists and teachers called for a state-wide mask mandate.
The group is urging Gov. Bill Lee to put the order in place as COVID-19 cases continue to spread throughout the state, especially in rural areas.
"Even though it's bad in Middle Tennessee, you can see clearly on the map that it's even worse in the western portion of the state and the eastern portion of the state," Dr. Aaron Milstone said. "So, there are really no safe counties in Tennessee right now.
The governor previously rejected a mask mandate, instead deciding to allow each county to make their own decision on issuing a mandate.
