WHITE HOUSE, TN (WSMV) - There have been a lot of changes to businesses and restaurants due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Even doctor’s offices are making changes to how they see patients.
Crossroads Medical Group in White House is offering curb side service to their patients.
“We’re allowing them to sit in their car for most routine visits, acute care and refills,” said Dr. Scott Jordan.
The doctors said they want to help keep people out of the hospital.
“I have seen several patients that have had falls and hurt something of course we don't want those going to the emergency room right now,” said Dr. Jeff Kindred.
The physicians have seen about 100 patients a day since starting the curb side visits started this week.
“Nobody wants to be inside a doctor’s office in my opinion right now. This is a scary virus for everyone. Everyone is a little bit anxious. So I think whatever we can do to protect ourselves and protect others is what this is all about, said Dr. Kindred.
