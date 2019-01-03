"It's a Byrd, it's a Lime, it's a bachelorette party."
There are now entire Instagram accounts dedicated to making fun of people falling off scooters, but in all seriousness, according to doctors at Vanderbilt the scooters are really dangerous.
Dr. Oscar Guillamondegui is the trauma medical director at Vanderbilt.
He said he sees the rising number of scooters as a major threat.
"It's all about the math. You increase the number of scooters, you're going to increase the number of scooter related injuries," said Guillamondegui.
Doctors at Vanderbilt University Medical Center are seeing one scooter injury a day.
The most common are injuries to the wrists, hands, and face.
They're seeing one severe traumatic injury a month and that's just at Vanderbilt.
"But if you multiply that by all the other institutions in the city, it gets to be quite a large number of people who are being hit by scooters," said Guillamondegui.
By the way, it's not just scooter riders that are getting hurt.
It's pedestrians too.
"And they end up actually having very similar injury patterns as the scooter riders: facial fractures, upper extremity fractures, and then head injuries when they hit the pavement," said Guillamondegui
Guillamondegui said, personally, he'd like to see more regulation before it's too late.
"People are dying on the scooters. People are having severe head injuries that are going to change their life forever. I wouldn't want to be that person," said Guillamondegui.
