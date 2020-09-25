NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - People across the world including in Tennessee are searching the Internet for bad news.
The concept is called Doomscrolling and Doctors said these people are unintentionally harming themselves as well as bringing on fears or anxiety.
“I’ve definitely found myself in that mode of just auto pilot,” 27-year-old Jordan Miller said. “I’ll look at my phone and it’s been 30 minutes to hour and I notice the mood that I have when I see what time it is, is completely different than the mood I had when I started getting on the phone.”
However, Miller is not alone and people spend nights on Google looking for stories connected to the pandemic or the wildfires.
“In the iPad, the iPhone, and the internet age we can find bad news a lot more accessible than we could when we are confined to the local paper," Miller said.
Dr. Jim Jackson said Doomscrolling is doing more harm than good.
“As people dive in which in turns, they are doom scrolling their anxiety increases they do more scrolling which in turns worsens their anxiety,” Jackson said. “It really is a vicious cycle and very unhelpful.”
Jackson explained why people do this to themselves.
“A lot of people I think feel like if they can get on the internet, if they can master the content of the news that’s going to solve this problem of uncertainty," Jackson said.
Miller said she does her best to take time for herself and escape the temptation to scroll.
"I specifically carve out time for myself to like just be alone and breathe, but also I have reminders in my phone to go outside and to call my grandparents on a certain day," Miller said. "So it’s like I’m trying to replace the habit with different habits.”
Jackson said people have learned to accept they won’t always know the answers to everything.
“You can cope with uncertainty," Jackson said. "You can cope with unanswered questions you need to find a way to be okay.”
Jackson said we’ve got to focus on the good news. Basically, keep a healthy balance between the good and the bad.
