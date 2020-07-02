NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Doctors want people to know about the long lasting impact COVID-19 can have on some people’s health.
They call them “long haulers”, people who may never completely recover.
Dr. Todd Rice is the director of the ICU at Vanderbilt Medical University Center.
He said for some patients leaving the hospital may be winning the battle, but not the war.
“The patients that are sick and in the hospital and especially the ones that are really sick in the ICU they’ll he considered recovered. They’re sent home from the hospital but they still have a ways to go.”
That means some of the 28,000 COVID patients across the state discharged from the hospital are likely still dealing with lingering issues.
“There’s cognitive and thinking problems. They tend to have a harder time organizing their thoughts and doing what we call higher level thinking. Things like managing a checkbook and doing math,” said Dr. Rice.
Dr. Rice said it’s unclear exactly why some people deal with long term effects.
He says it could be due to the inflammation the illness causes and possibly the sedation medicines they use for those who are on a ventilator.
