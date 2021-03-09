NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A woman who beat COVID says months later she found herself dealing with an unexpected side effect.
"It really knocked me out."
Kelly Ryan suffered a tough bout with COVID-19 in October. She made a full recovery, but about four months after her initial diagnosis, something unexpected started happening.
"When I was taking a shower, I kind of started to see a lot more hair in the drain and I was thinking 'oh that's kind of odd, you know," Ryan said.
Her long, thick hair started to fall out.
"Combing my hair... it was just coming out in big chunks of hair," she said.
Following week after week of hair loss, she went to a dermatologist.
"There is a type of hair loss called telogen effluvium which commonly happens either after a physical, physiological or a psychological stressor. And that can include heart attacks, car accidents, having a baby," Dr. Apple Bodemer, a dermatologist, said.
Now including, getting COVID. Hair is a non-essential structure so when the body is fighting off injection, hair can go into a pause state.
Four to six months later, re-growth starts and that's when the shedding begins.
"People can lose a significant amount of hair. Up to 50% is pretty common," Dr. Bodemer explained.
Dr. Bodemer has seen a huge up-tick in patients with hair loss as a side effect of COVID.
"Some days I was seeing maybe five patients a day with hair loss and prior to covid I was maybe seeing one a week," Dr. Bodemer said.
The good news is the hair will grow back in six to 12 months. Medical experts say you should see a doctor if hair loss persists because this can also be caused by thyroid disease iron deficiency, or anemia.
The best way to help the hair grow back is stress reduction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.