NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three Nashville physicians held a press conference via zoom Wednesday to address what they are calling a "Continued Mismanagement of the COVID-19 Health Crisis," and their concerns with the current optional mask policies in schools.

“The Governor did not listen to us when we called for a statewide mask mandate. I personally invited Gov. Bill Lee to visit our hospitals in November. I am still waiting for him to be a leader eight months later,” said Dr. Katrina Green, MD. Board-certified Emergency Physician.

The press conference comes a day after the CDC announced their reversal on masks guidelines advising schools to wear masks regardless of vaccinations.

The doctors addressed their disappointment in the firing of Dr. Fiscus, the rising number of COVID cases among children, and the importance of a statewide mask mandate.

“According to the latest American Academy Pediatrics data dated two days ago, children now make up almost 20% of all COVID positive cases in the U.S. compared to 2% last year,” said Dr. Vidya Bansal, MD. Board Certified Pediatrician and member of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Moving forward, they are urging state leaders to look at it from a medical perspective and make a change.

“The Tennessee Department of Education needs to make virtual learning an option. Governor Lee needs to listen to the CDC and the AAP and require masks indoors and at schools so that my children and all children under the age of 12 can learn in a safe environment, “said Dr. Mary Kline Barnes, MD. Board Certified Pediatrician.