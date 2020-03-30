FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) — A doctor in Franklin is fighting coronavirus with a "let's do this attitude."
She's doing it with a sewing machine and scissors. The doctor, Irene Ludwig, knows the gowns she’s making for doctors and nurses will work.
Since eye surgeries are now elective, Ludqig has some spare time. She ordered 200 yards of dense polyester surgical grade material and started sewing.
Now she just needs helpers—anyone who can sew.
For more information on how to make and donate homemade masks for healthcare professionals, click here.
