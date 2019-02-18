Vanderbilt surgeon receives death threats over social media post

Dr. Eugene Gu says he's received death threats after this Twitter post. (WSMV)

A former Vanderbilt surgeon News4 has covered in the past for speaking out against racial discrimination is planning on suing the hospital.

Dr. Eugune Gu was featured in a 2017 story on News4 after he received death threats over his support for former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

In a series of tweets over the weekend, the doctor announced he charged Vanderbilt University Medical Center through the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and will be filing a lawsuit in federal court.

Gu claims the hospital did nothing to protect him, then refused to renew his contract last year.

