A former Vanderbilt surgeon News4 has covered in the past for speaking out against racial discrimination is planning on suing the hospital.

Vanderbilt surgeon receives death threats over social media post A Vanderbilt University Medical Center surgeon says he's afraid for his own safety. It all began with a picture that was tweeted back in September. He said he has had death threats since then.

Dr. Eugune Gu was featured in a 2017 story on News4 after he received death threats over his support for former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

In a series of tweets over the weekend, the doctor announced he charged Vanderbilt University Medical Center through the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and will be filing a lawsuit in federal court.

Gu claims the hospital did nothing to protect him, then refused to renew his contract last year.

In light of the active criminal investigation against Vanderbilt University Medical Center for lying about a patient’s death, I’ve decided to formally charge Vanderbilt for employment discrimination with the EEOC and will be suing in federal district court in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/IafyyNuAi5 — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) February 15, 2019