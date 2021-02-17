NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews rescued 12 people from boats after a dock collapse at Blue Turtle Bay Marina in Old Hickory on Wednesday night.
Crews remain in the Cumberland River off Riverside Drive after a structure collapsed into the water with possible patients around 9 p.m. Callers told 911 that the boat dock collapsed on top of multiple boats and people.
"The area to access the dock is extremely icy, so crews have gotten as close as they can on foot. They are being advised that due to the location of the affected dock, they will be unable to access the scene on foot," Kendra Loney told News 4 in an email on Wednesday night.
OEM Divers and two fire boats were called to scene. The rescue crews setup rope techniques. Fire officials said crews are still "searching for others and clearing other docks that appear to be unstable."
Nashville Fire said no one has been rushed to the hospital.
"This is an active scene. Crews are working intensely to access the area and determine the extent of damage, as well as if there are patients," Looney said.
The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.
News 4 has a crew on the scene gathering information and will bring you updates at 10 p.m. and online.
