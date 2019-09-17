NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hundreds of Middle Tennessee women gathered Tuesday afternoon to talk about Nashville Sheroes: Owning your Superpower at the first annual conference for Advancing Women in Nashville (AWIN).
The group meets monthly for speakers and round-table exercises to help elevate women in their workplaces.
Participants shared results of a new MTSU Workforce Study about gender diversity in the Tennessee workforce; ways everyone can influence change in their company and board rooms; and how their “super powers” have served them in their careers and community.
Speakers included:
- Dr. Amy Harris, Associate Profession of information systems and analytics
- Gunjan Kesia, Vice Chairman of U.S. Bank Wealth Management and Investment Services
- Linda Peek Schaht, former vice president for global communications and public affairs strategy for The Coca-Cola Company and senior fellow at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government
- Cher Porties, Mid-South District President for UPS
- Tracy Kornet, News4’s Emmy and A.P. award-winning evening news anchor.
The conference was held at meeting and event space Ankura on 2963 Sidco Dr. in Nashville.
For more information on AWIN, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.