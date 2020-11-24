Nashville (WSMV) - Maybe it’s a retirement check or reimbursement because you overpaid on a metro water bill. Regardless, the city of Nashville has tens of thousands of dollars just waiting to be claimed.
“We’re just dependent on people to keep their information current,” said Phil Carr who is the chief accountant for the city of Nashville.
Carr says people move and don’t update their information making it hard for the city to get people money that’s theirs.
News4 investigates found out right now there is more than $86,000 of unclaimed cash with the city of Nashville.
Consumer investigator Lindsay Bramson asked, “Would you say the city does enough to get people their money? I think they do. Again, we are aggressively reaching out to parties who we know we have money that it belongs to them,” said Carr.
If there’s money that’s yours, you’ll get a notice from the city. But if you moved and didn’t update your information with your new address, you may never know about it.
“If they are no longer at the address we have its pretty difficult to find out where they are now,” said Carr.
After obtaining a list with nearly a dozen names on it, News4 investigates attempted to track down people who have unclaimed property with the city of Nashville.
Some people weren’t home while others no longer lived there.
Finally, I did reach a person who wasn’t who i was looking for…but seemed to know him.
“Could you please tell Mr. Davis there’s more than $1,000 waiting for him down at the city,” said Bramson.
Now here’s the good news…that money never goes away! So at any point you can get money that's yours. If its more than a year old, the state will have it.
“Claim it in a timely manner. Don’t wait for it to become unclaimed property where it becomes a little bit more of a complicated process,” said Carr.
The best advice is to always set up for a direct deposit if you can. That way you never have to worry about not receiving a check.
Anyone can go online to check and see if they’re owed money.
Click here to find out if you have unclaimed money in the state of Tennessee.
