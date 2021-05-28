NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - This Monday marks the end of the “Shot for a Beer, Shot for a Cup” vaccination campaign Metro Nashville Public Health Department rolled out earlier this month. But do incentives influence people to get the COVID-19 shot?

8th and Roast off Charlotte Avenue have seen business pick up steam over the past month. It’s all thanks to MNPHD’s vaccination campaign.

“Today I brought in my vaccination record for getting my COVID-19 vaccine a month ago,” says Jesse Roseberry, an 8th and Roast customer who used his vaccination card to get a free cup of coffee.

While the campaign’s purpose is to influence more people to get the shot, it’s also increasing business sales.

“Sales, probably over the past month and a half, sales have increased,” says Q Taylor, 8th and Roast owner. “But I would say more so than ever it’s given us a new audience of customers that’s coming in from the community.”

Music City Center wraps up its final day of giving vaccines It is a wrap for COVI19 vaccines at the Nashville Music City Center. Friday was the last day that location was used as a mass vaccination site.

“Positive rewards do work,” says Dr. Abhi Saxena, Medical Director of Hospital Services at Vanderbilt Medical Center. Saxena says people who don’t question the vaccine get the COVID-19 shot the first or second month it’s available. He says the incentives are for those caught in the middle.

“We’ll get folks that are like 60-40, 50-50, 40-60 even to consider it or prioritize it,” says Saxena. “At our base we are always doing things for reward, for positive reward. Things that we do for fun, things that we do for work. Positive rewards work and we don’t always think about it that way.”

Whether it’s coffee, beer, or the Ohio lottery, incentives get people vaccinated and in the door of local businesses as we close the door on this pandemic.

“I think it’s a brilliant idea because I know right now there’s a lot of hesitancy to get the vaccine,” says Roseberry. “Which I don’t really understand, but whatever it takes to get people vaccinated. But I wasn’t in that boat because I took it as soon as I could.”

Dr. Saxena says incentives should be balanced. He says we don’t want to spend too much on the front end for not much return on the back end. People giving them out need to keep that in mind.