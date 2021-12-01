HAWKINS, COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) continued their search in the Beech Creek area for Summer Wells Wednesday.
A dive team from the Sullivan County's Sheriff's Office assisted by searching a body of water.
The search for Summer Wells picked back up on Tuesday as crews focused on overgrown areas that were previously hard to access.
ROGERSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is leading a search for Summer Wells on Tuesday in the Beech Creek area.
According to the TBI, 350 acres have been covered in the search during the past two days.
CHURCH HILL, TN (WSMV) – The reward fund for the return of 5-year-old Summer Wells now stands at $70,915.29.
Summer Wells disappeared from her Hawkins County home in June.
