A diving crew with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office assisted in the Summer Wells search.

HAWKINS, COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) continued their search in the Beech Creek area for Summer Wells Wednesday.

A dive team from the Sullivan County's Sheriff's Office assisted by searching a body of water.

The search for Summer Wells picked back up on Tuesday as crews focused on overgrown areas that were previously hard to access. 

According to the TBI, 350 acres have been covered in the search during the past two days. 

Summer Wells disappeared from her Hawkins County home in June. 

