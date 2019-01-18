This burning house on Hartsville pike had extra meaning attached to it. Bennie Watkins built it for his son almost 40 years ago. Every item in the house is gone expect for one thing.
An alarming wake up call at 4:30 this morning from Bennie Watkins Jr. to his father.
"He called me and had me crying again. I'm just upset. He has nothing," Bennie Watkins Sr., the builder of the burning house says, choking back tears.
His son, Bennie Watkins Jr. was working in his shed next to his house early this morning when he noticed a glimmer in the corner of his glasses. His son sprinted inside to get his fiance and grab their two dogs.
"If it'd been two minutes later she would have been gone they said. He said it was so hot in there," Watkins tells me.
"When they fire department came there was no water. The fire hydrant closest was dry," Watkins says.
Massive Flames engulfing his sons house that he built for him when he was born, all because of a crock pot that caught fire.Officials saying Bennie grabbed his soon-to-be wife just in time, but not soon enough to salvage much.
"The clothes on their back. The animals were saved and one Bible was saved," Watkins tells me.
Bennie's father was the one who spotted the Bible through the broken window.
"Everything else burnt around it. It's burnt, smoked on the cover but it's not completely burnt," Watkins says.
Devastated by the loss of the house he built 40 years ago, but thankful his son and fiance are here. He says the Bible was a small miracle and reminder to be grateful.
"God has a reason for this. Who knows what but he has a reason. At least they got out alive," Watkins says.
A friend of the family has set up a go fund me to help out during this time. https://www.gofundme.com/5d3sp-house-fire?fbclid=IwAR124aPegepe1HyoAwnxAHY-_kI4_HxW2X0foF9Zyao-zgi6hehqSNvj4Sk
