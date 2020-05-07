FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee's reopening has been divided between metro and non-metro.
In some instances, businesses with the same services just a few miles apart are in opposite stages of the recovery.
In Nashville, hair salons won't reopen until Phase Two. The city will enter into Phase One on Monday.
If you drive up the road to another county, those hair salons are already back in business.
For LW Boutique Salon in Franklin, it's been nonstop since Wednesday. That's when Governor Bill Lee allowed salons in most of the state to turn their lights back on.
"We have not had a second to breathe since the doors opened," Lynnette Winters, Owner of LW Boutique Salon said.
The daily routine looks a little different these days for Winters.
It means wiping down each station after every customer, keeping capacity at or below 50%,staying six feet apart, and everyone wearing a mask.
"We're not bending any rules when it comes to the guidelines that we have to follow because we don't want to risk not being able to work," Winters said.
18 miles away sits the Truman Grey Salon in the Germantown neighborhood of Nashville. They remain closed.
"I'm very comfortable with what the mayor is saying. I feel like it's keeping us all more safe," Naresh Patel, Owner of Truman Grey Salon said.
It hasn't been easy for Patel, but he understands the mayor's decision. He worries about losing business to salons in other counties.
"We're banking on people being able to come in immediately as soon as we open so we can start repaying our bills," Patel said.
It's already happening. Winters said new customers from Nashville are making the drive.
She had some advice for owners in the Music City waiting for an opening date.
"I encourage you to get ready, put your belt on because when you open those doors it's going to be crazy," Winters said.
For Patel, he said he'll be ready when that day gets here.
