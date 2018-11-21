Country music radio has a girl problem.
First of all, music row has always tried to stay far away from controversy. Gun control, opioids, "Me Too", the Row wears Kevlar.
The subject of diversity on country radio though is an issue that can't be brushed under the rug, simply, female country singers can't seem to get their songs on the radio.
Right now, only one female voice is in the Top 25 hits. But why?
"I wish there were more women on the radio," said country superstar Carrie Underwood.
You did see women singing on TV at last week's Country Music Association Awards show, but the likelihood of hearing the music you heard on a Top 10 radio country countdown is unlikely.
"It feels like a conversation that's appropriate and on topic right on time."
Sugarland's Kristian Bush, his band led by Jennifer Nettles, made it on the charts recently.
Right now in this week's Mediabase Top 25, there's only one female voice. Maren Morris.
You might have heard about Tomatogate, much was said about a country radio consultant calling females "tomatoes in the music salad," meaning if you want big ratings, play the men.
"Music is music. It comes down to is the song good or is it bad... I don't care what genre it is... Do I like it? Does it make me feel good? I think that's the way the world is going," said CMA Album of the Year winner Kasey Musgraves.
Music Row and country radio are now 100% in the digital social media age. Listeners are not waiting around for their favorite song to play on the radio, they find it on Apple Music, Spotify, or Pandora. You will have no trouble finding a female voice online.
Award-winner Carly Pearce made it on country radio this year, after ten years of trying.
Pearce: "For whatever reason, things were on my side, I'm not asking a lot of questions."
Jimmy Carter: "Perspiration and persistence?"
Pearce: "Absolutely, yeah, I'm about to celebrate ten years in Nashville, you have to be in it for the journey!"
Even Dolly would have trouble swimming in these country radio waters, they're looking for the next Dolly.
Newcomer and Pennsylvania transplant Jillian Jacqueline is one of the women trying to figure it out.
"When you're younger, you're looking around at what everyone is doing, eventually there's only so much you can change yourself until you just have to start being yourself," said Jacqueline.
Rising star Lindsay Ell:
"When you look at country radio, the ratios are not even, but I really do think it's going to get better."
Superstar Carrie Underwood:
"Girls are busting their rear end, strong women not getting the opportunity. How do you change it? I don't know."
Dolly, Loretta, Patsy, Tammy, Barbara, Faith, Martina, Taylor.
Legends, Icons.
But they made it at a different time, same place, different rules. It's not an issue that's going away.
