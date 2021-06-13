SMITH COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Multiple rescue agencies responded to a reported drowning on Saturday night in Smith County.
Smith County Rescue Squad said they responded at 6 p.m. to Marina Lane at Defeated Park for a possible drowning of a 19-year-old man. The rescue squad's efforts were unsuccessful when looking for the victim.
The U.S. Corps of Engineers reportedly sent a boat with sonar to help in the search, as well as the Jackson County Rescue Squad divers.
After about 20 minutes, the divers were able to find the man's body.
TWRA also responded to the scene. Officials have not yet identified the victim.
Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.