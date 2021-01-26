Divers: Car connected to missing person's case found in Cumberland River

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Dive crews pulled out a car on Tuesday in the Cumberland River that could be linked to a Nashville cold case.

Bill Simmons' family believed his car has satin the river since June. That's when they say Simmons got upset one morning and drove out here.

Adventures with Purpose is a group that travels the country and dives for cars in rivers and lakes. They were out on the Cumberland all week. The main car they searched for was a 2005 gold Toyota Camry, which belonged to Simmons.

On Tuesday, those dive crews pulled up this car they believe is that Camry, but that's still yet to be confirmed with Metro Police.

"We completed the mission, and no, it's no easy for Cristy. It's very tough," Mike Bishop with Adventures with Purpose and Muddy Bottom Adventures said. "But I think she will heal faster now that she knows that his vehicle is found."

Cristine Simmons, Bill's wife, was not here on Tuesday. News 4 has learned she was at her mother's funeral. News 4 talked with her last Thursday when crews were diving down the river, and she said the family needs any closure as they grieve both losses.