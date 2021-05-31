Already, crews have spent tireless hours on Percy Priest lake, combing the water for any relevant pieces to that investigation. And they're doing it in virtual darkness relying only on touch in the lake’s murky waters.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Sunlight never reaches the bottom of Percy Priest Lake.

“I’ve been doing this for 11 years,” Rutherford County Diver Cody smith said, “and this is the first situation I’ve encountered like this.” In the midst of a federal investigation into a small jet crash, Smith has spent hours alongside the other members of the dive team carrying out a recovery mission.

In dark water five to seven feet deep, two jet engines, part of its fuselage, and human remains have been found. "Everything that we’re doing is done completely by feel,” he explained. “And that part of the lake also is extremely muddy, the bottom is very, very soft, so most of the debris that we’re having to find is, not only can we not see it, we’re having to dig down six, 10, 12 inches into the mud just to find debris."

Dive team members from multiple agencies including Rutherford County Fire Rescue, Metro Nashville Office of Emergency Management, Metro Nashville Police Department, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and Wilson County Emergency Management Agency work to recover the remains of a small jet that crashed into Percy Priest Lake Saturday morning.

 
The remains of seven people have been recovered as of Monday night. Remnant Fellowship church confirmed Sunday that seven leaders of their church died in a small plane crash into Percy Priest Lake.

Crews are expected to resume work Tuesday, retrieving debris that have been scattered by weather and boat traffic, and continuing their mission of recovery.

Recovery efforts on May 31,2021

"This is what we’re here to do. This is what we train for. Everyone’s prepared, so we kind of go to put that aside for now, and we’ve got a job to do,” Smith said.

As of Monday night, the cause of the crash remained under investigation. According to the NTSB, preliminary investigation could take up to two weeks and the entire investigation up to two years.

