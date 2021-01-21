NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Twenty cars appear to be at the bottom of the Cumberland River at the Port of Nashville near Opry Mills Mall.
Adventures with Purpose is a group that travels the country and dives for cars in rivers and lakes. So far, they’ve spotted 33 in the Cumberland overall, which they’ve been diving for throughout the week.
“17 cars in one area is actually the most we’ve ever had in one hole before,” Jared Leisek, the group’s founder, said regarding the Port of Nashville location.
The group sends divers underwater who attach chains to the cars down below. A tow truck then comes to pull the cars out of the river.
“Yesterday and the last two days, we’ve identified 33 cars that are underwater,” Leisek said. “But we have not yet found Bill Simmons.”
Bill Simmons is a Nashville man who went missing on June 15, 2020. His family said they don’t know where he went, and he has yet to be found.
“We are quite confident that he is in the river or at Percy Priest,” his wife Cristine Simmons said.
She has been at the Port of Nashville dock all week in hopes they might find Bill. She is behind Muddy Bottoms Adventures, a team that supports divers who clean waterways and assist with missing person searches and cold cases like Bill’s.
“I’m just overcome with emotion when I saw all the people there,” Cristine comments.
Last year, Adventures with Purpose solved four cold cases.
“It’s very emotional when you do find a lost loved one,” says Leisek. “We can now bring the answers to the family they were looking for. And we cry – I mean grown men, we do cry.”
The public is invited to a drive-thru at the Gaylord Opryland Pavillion on Saturday. People can drive around and see the cars the crews uncovered throughout the week.
