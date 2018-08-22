There's a screen shot circulating on social media that appears to show a grown man, Deshane Chastain, chatting up a teenage girl.
"What's up gorgeous? You single by chance," the conversation starts.
"I'm 14 sorry," was the response.
Parents are now warning each other about Chastain, who has a history of exposing himself to unsuspecting women.
"He actually ended up driving me off the road to get my attention so I would actually look over and see him fully exposed and pleasuring himself," said one victim, who wanted to remain anonymous.
That victim is not alone.
Chastain has been charged with indecent exposure multiple times in Nashville and once in Sumner County.
According to one affidavit, Chastain admitted to doing the same thing to two other women in Goodlettsville, and when asked why, he told the officer, "the thrill of it, I guess."
"It really doesn't matter where you are, you're really not safe from this guy. Everybody should be aware of him," said the victim we interviewed.
Chastain's attorney didn't want to comment.
As for the victim we interviewed, she wants stricter punishments for these types of crimes.
Indecent exposure is a class b misdemeanor.
"And what he did is more along the lines of sexual assault. It's not the same thing. It's very different. This guy has done so many awful things and continues to be able to do it," said the victim.
Chastain is due in court in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.