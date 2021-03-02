School districts across the state are having to figure out what to do about Summer school.
Students need it more than ever because of all of the Covid learning loss, but the challenge is making it happen.
Learning loss was already a huge problem, especially for marginalized students.
Covid, and students being out of classrooms for months, has made the situation far worse.
"We are going to see deficits and learning loss, the likes of which, we've not seen in my life time," said Dr. Wayne Lewis, the Dean of the School of Education at Belmont University.
Lewis said, the students who have fallen behind cant afford another three months of being out of school for Summer.
"We could go to school all through Summer, provide learning opportunities all through Summer and it still wouldn't get us to where we need to be," said Lewis.
Districts are now having to figure out how to pay for expanded Summer school programs.
Some are considering making it mandatory for all students.
Lewis thinks it should be optional.
"But even with that said, that scares me because I know, with it being optional, there are still going to be, frankly, large numbers of kids
who should be engaged in these opportunities that won't be," said Lewis.
Schools could also choose to hold students back, but Lewis said that, by itself, isn't a solution.
"It does children no good to hold them back if there's no plan to get them
remediated," said Lewis.
Metro officials said they will announce their Summer school program plans in the coming weeks.
