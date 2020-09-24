NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The district attorney general for Nashville said he will not enforce the legislation to ban abortions when doctor can hear fetal heartbeat.

In documents obtained by News 4, Glen Funk said he "will not prosecute any woman, who chooses to have a medical procedure to terminate a pregnancy or any medical doctor who performs this procedure at the request of their patient."

In declaration filed on Wednesday, Funk stated he will also "not prosecute or sanction an abortion provider who states, verbally and/or in writing disagreement with disclosures required by the Legislature which are subject to this lawsuit. "

On July 13, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed legislation that would make stop abortions as early as six weeks into some pregnancies.

However, shortly after the signing the bill, Center for Reproductive Rights, the American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, and the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee filed an emergency lawsuit.

Federal judge rules temporary restriction on “heartbeat bill” remains in place A federal judge ruled on Friday that a bill, which would ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, will not become a law at this time.

A federal district court in Tennessee issued a temporary restraining order.