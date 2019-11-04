When News4 Investigates asked if Larry Valentine thought it was appropriate for a convicted child sex offender to make balloon animals for kids, his response was to throw his coat over his head.
“Please leave him alone, man,” said Valentine’s attorney, William Allensworth, who had to drag his client into an elevator because he couldn’t see through his coat.
Since 2017, News4 Investigates first uncovered how Valentine, a convicted child sex offender, has been making balloons for children, going by the name “Mr. Twisty.”
After prosecutors said Valentine violated the sex offender registry by making balloon animals for children at a Sounds game, Valentine’s attorney successfully convinced a judge to drop the charges.
But after News4 Investigates found a witness who said he heard Valentine make inappropriate anatomy jokes to children, prosecutors refiled the charges.
On Monday, prosecutors filed another count, claiming that Valentine violated the sex offender registry by being 1000 feet within a park without a legitimate purpose.
In his previous case where the charges were dropped, Valentine’s previous attorney argued that the Sounds stadium is not a park, and therefore Valentine did not violate the registry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.