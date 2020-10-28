NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Distracted driving is becoming a big problem around our city. Davidson County has the most distracted driving crashes in Middle Tennessee since 2010, and the time it takes to cause a crash is shorter than you might think.
“Even if you think you are just going to text for a few seconds or you’re just going to be momentarily distracted and it’s not a big deal, it is. Looking away from the road for just two seconds doubles your chance of being in a crash.”
Megan Cooper with AAA says distracted driving is more than just your cellphone. A distraction when you’re behind the wheel can be anything.
“Mental distractions where your brain and mind aren’t focused on driving can actually be a little bit more dangerous," she said. "Even if you’re at a stoplight or stop sign and you’re texting, or doing something, that distraction can actually linger for up to 27 seconds.”
Here's a few ways to avoid distractions:
Set your GPS, seats, mirrors and sound system before you get on the road. And don't forget to turn off any in-vehicle technology you don't actually need.
“Make sure that you are doing your job and staying focused so you’re getting where you’re going safely but also to make sure that you’re not putting anyone else at risk on the roadway," Cooper said.
A reminder, Tennessee has a Hands Free law that makes it illegal to use your cellphone while driving. Even if you're just holding it, you could face a $50 fine.
