NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Distracted driving is a problem in Nashville. James Smallwood with the Fraternal Order of Police said nobody notices that problem more than our first responders.
“We’ve got to educate drivers on why they need to be more focused on the road, less focused on their phones or whatever else may be distracting,” Smallwood said.
Mount Juliet Police experienced this first-hand Sunday morning when a distracted driver plowed into one of their vehicles, shutting down lanes on I-40 East. Officers were at the scene investigating a three-car DUI crash near Mile Marker 228.
The officers on the scene were not hurt. The distracted driver suffered minor injuries. A man suspected of driving under the influence was injured in the back seat of the police SUV. He is now in serious condition.
In a tweet, Mount Juliet Police Capt. Tyler Chandler said it was a very close call. In another tweet he talked about how the interstate is a scary and dangerous place for any emergency responder due to distracted drivers who fail to move over.
“It’s a safety concern for our officers. It’s a safety concern for anybody out on the roadways,” Smallwood said.
Brian Harrington knows this first hand.
“He never hit his brakes,” Harrington said.
Harrington, a TDOT Operator, had a close call last Sunday when his work truck got hit by a distracted driver.
“As far as I know he said he was on his phone. He hit it hard enough that he ripped all of his side panels off and it’s still sticking out of the side of the truck,” Harrington said.
It could have been a lot worse.
“I could’ve been standing on that side. That Metro officer that was behind me had just moved like five minutes before. It could’ve been him and not me and this will take much more of an impact than the car will,” Harrington said.
For these men and women who put their lives on the line to keep us safe, all they are asking is for you to consider their lives before taking a peak at your phone.
“I’ve got two small kids, they’re my priority too,” Harrington said.
