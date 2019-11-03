NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A distracted driver crashed into a Mt. Juliet Police vehicle Sunday morning shutting down lanes on I-40E.
Officers were investigating a 3 car crash on I-40 near mile marker 228.
Mt. Juliet posted an update to Twitter saying a distracted driver hit a patrol SUV. Inside the SUV was a suspected impaired driver detained in the back seat. The adult male was injured in the crash.
All officers on the scene and the distracted driver avoided injury
Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All lanes on I-40 are reopened to drivers.
