RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - After admitting to being on his phone, Charles Jackson, 33, was cited with Reckless Driving after crashing into the back of a Rutherford County Sheriff Deputy's vehicle.
A preliminary report from Tennessee Highway Patrol states that the deputy was stopped with their emergency lights visible up to a mile away to assist with a previous crash on I-24 at mile marker 67.
During this time, Jackson, who stated he was on his phone, crashed his 2006 Pontiac Vibe into the back of an unoccupied 2016 Ford Explorer deputy vehicle.
Jackson was injured in this crash and transported to Stone Crest Medical Center for treatment.
