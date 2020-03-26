Leiper's Fork Distillery donates hand sanitizer to Spring Hill PD

 Courtesy Spring Hill PD
 

SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) -- The fine folks at Leiper's Fork Distillery has switched their production over to creating hand sanitizer, similar to other area distillers. 

The team at the distillery is offering a free bucket of sanitizer to area first responders. They provided one to Spring Hill PD, and will also be providing some to Spring Hill Fire soon. 

At a later date they will have limited public sales of sanitize available.

Leiper's Fork Distillery tells News4 that area first responders are welcome to contact them for sanitizer, and they will be happy to oblige. Give them a call at 615-465-6456.

 
 

