MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Seven people were displaced by an apartment fire in Murfreesboro.
Firefighters responded to the Vintage at the Park complex on Veterans Parkway just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
Officials said the residents were woken up by their smoke alarms and saw flames coming from their dryer.
The residents and their pets were able to make it outside safely.
Battalion Chief Brian Lowe said the fire was contained to one room, but two other apartments sustained water damage.
Officials said none of the residents needed assistance from the Red Cross.
Click here for more information from the National Fire Protection Association about how to properly clean a dryer vent.
