NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The story behind a four-story new building going up on Charlotte Avenue near Centennial Park is more about personal growth than it is about Nashville's.
Dismas House is expanding from its current eight-bed house on 16th Avenue South to a 72-bed campus at 2424 Charlotte Ave.
Residents are selected from 350 applications per year.
The mission of the halfway house is to help change the lives of former prison inmates trying to re-enter society.
At its annual Forgiveness Luncheon fundraiser Tuesday at Music City Center, several Dismas residents shared how the support, encouragement, and overall kindness offered there have given them a second chance.
“I think, generally speaking, most think ‘you've served your time, let's go back to workforce’,” said Dismas CEO Gerald Brown. “But they don’t realize there is a certain level of anxiety, there are some mental things that need to be addressed to make sure people are ready to get back into the workforce. We’re helping people get back on the right track. These people just happen to be coming from prison.”
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf received a standing ovation from the crowd of 650 for his keynote speech. The second overall pick in the draft behind Peyton Manning in 1998, Leaf spent time in prison for burglary and drug possession.
“I was awful,” Leaf said. “I embarrassed myself and my team and my town. I don't know if I ever was a professional football player, really. But it prepared me for what I did to my life, which was burn it to the ground, and I had to come back to a place where I felt like I was a human being again. What Dismas does here is similar to that. It’s about second chances.”
Leaf now travels the country, sharing his story to try to help others who may be struggling.
“There are individuals in this room who may think they can't move forward outside of prison, and getting that opportunity,” said Leaf. “And it's going to be really hard and you're not going to get the benefit of the doubt. But that's entirely up to you and the choices you make from this point on, to do the next right thing."
The new Dismas House campus is slated to open in Spring 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.