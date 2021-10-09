NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Conversations continue around a proposed project that would reignite businesses and development in North Nashville.
On Saturday, community members held a meeting to gauge interest in the Jefferson Street cap project. This event was to kick-off the conversation with this community about whether Nashville should apply for federal money to begin the cap project on Jefferson Street.
Around noon, dozens of community stakeholders and other heavily invested in this area gathered outside of the Lee Chapel AME Church. For a community meeting to discuss the Jefferson Street cap project. The proposed $120 million project would cover Interstate 40 between Jefferson and Scovel streets.
The plan is to build reusable space in the community that was demolished back in the sixties when I-40 was routed through North Nashville. When I-40 was originally built it hurt the vitality of this historic corridor.
Nashville Mayor John Cooper explained why this cap project would restore this area.
“One creates an environment for businesses to thrive and then two use it for an opportunity for equity...and equitable development and ultimately generational wealth and to recognize what we have done with the federal DOT in the sixties did to hurt generational wealth in Nashville,” Cooper said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.