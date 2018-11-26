NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Tennessee state parks are offering discounts of 25% off cabin and room rental rates between December 1 and February 28.
To take advantage of the deal, sign up at the TN State Parks website by clicking here.
The special winter rates apply to hundreds of cabins and inn rooms throughout the state. In order to get the discount, you'll need to complete a sign-up form online, and after you sign-up a confirmation email will be sent to tell you how to secure the discount.
All of Tennessee's state parks are open for recreational activities throughout the winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.