NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A discharged St. Thomas Midtown patient was arrested after allegedly assaulting five women and a male security guard in a parking garage in Nashville on Wednesday morning.
Metro Police said 67-year-old Larry Brown was receiving treatment at St. Thomas Midtown, and when he was discharged, he refused to leave. Police said Brown was then escorted off the property by hospital security before he reentered through a parking garage on 20th Avenue North.
That's when police said Brown was riding the garage elevator up and down and was "randomly assaulting the women, all St. Thomas staff members, by striking them in the head/face with his fist."
A St. Thomas Midtown security guard found Brown on the sixth floor of the garage. Police said he punched the guard in the head before being taken into custody. The victims involved identified Brown as the suspect.
Police say Brown is facing six counts of assault and is being held on a $30,000 bond. Police said more victims had come forward, and additional charges are expected.
Police said Brown has been arrested more than 200 times since 1975. Besides multiple arrests for assault, Brown was convicted of assaulting a female health care provider in 2019, police said.
