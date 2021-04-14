NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A discharged St. Thomas Midtown patient was arrested after allegedly assaulting people in its parking garage in Nashville.
Metro Police tell us Larry Brown was receiving treatment at St. Thomas Midtown and when he was discharged, he refused to leave.
Officials say Brown was then escorted off the property by hospital security before he reentered through a parking garage on 20th Avenue North.
That's when police tell us Brown was riding the garage elevator up and down while assaulting random bystanders.
St. Thomas Midtown security reportedly took him into custody and the victims involved identified him as the suspect.
Police say Brown is facing multiple counts of assault.
