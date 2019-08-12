NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Firefighters responded to the 1818 Church Apartments in Midtown overnight after a piece of patio furniture caught fire on the third floor.
Firefighters on scene arrived to see heavy smoke and flames on a third floor balcony. They were able to get the fire put out quickly and were able to save a cat.
Nashville Fire Department later determined the fire was started from a discarded cigarette on the deck. Firefighters examined the unit where the fire started and spoke with the residents who admitted to smoking on the balcony hours earlier before going to bed for the evening. The fire started near a futon on the balcony and then spread to the unit.
There were no reported injuries in the fire. Officials say the fact that the fire happened in a high-rise made putting it out a challenge for them.
Residents in the building tell News4 that they heard a bang or pop sound and then noticed the fire. They then started knocking on doors telling people to get out. The explosion was later determined to be caused by several cans of paint that were near the area of the fire.
The entire building was evacuated. Officials say there is water damage in apartments on the second and third floors, and an apartment above the fire has smoke damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.