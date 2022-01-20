NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Workers who were impacted by the December tornadoes that caused damage in 12 counties can now apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) through the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
Governor Bill Lee requested federal assistance for Tennesseans living in the counties where the tornadoes touched down on December 10 and December 11.
Assistance will be made available to the Tennesseans whose jobs were impacted by the tornadoes in Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Gibson, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Obion, Stewart, Weakley, and Wilson counties.
Workers whose employment was impacted by the tornadoes can apply for DUA benefits by visiting their local American Job Center or by visiting http://www.jobs4tn.gov/ to apply for DUA benefits.
To be eligible for DUA, applicants must meet certain requirements, including having one week of unemployment following the date of the disaster and the individual was unable to reach their place of unemployment following the date of the disaster.
Claimants will need to provide proof of employment when applying for DUA. They can use income tax returns, bank statements, pay stubs, or work orders to verify employment.
For more information, visit the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.