WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) – Disaster response teams are out in Humphreys County, helping those devastated by the floodwaters.
"If I had went outside or opened the door of my house, I wouldn't be speaking with you today. I would be dead," George Gray who was impacted by the flooding, said.
George Gray never thought he would see this kind of flooding in his lifetime. On Saturday, he saw the water rising and stayed inside.
"I can watch the water, and I could see vehicles floating in that direction," Gray said.
It was a scary sight to see for the widower who lives by himself.
The 78-year-old is grateful to be alive. What's now setting in is that keepsakes and memories are all gone.
"It doesn't even look like my house anymore. They've stripped so much out of it," Gray said.
Disaster response teams like Hope Force International are doing what they can to salvage George's home.
The Brentwood-based nonprofit has removed sheetrock, insulation, and flooring so the drying process can happen.
"My part is easy. They endured that. They did the hard work. I got the easy job," Steve LaForge, a volunteer with Hope Force International, said.
For George, he can't thank the volunteers enough for what they've done.
"You would think they were doing it for their own house. I mean, they're doing an absolutely great job, and they appear to be enjoying what they're doing," Gray said.
For now, he's staying with family while he figures out his next steps. While that's still up in the air, What he does know is that he was protected that day.
"I feel I was blessed by the Lord, and He's got me here for a reason and I'm trying to make the best of it," Gray said.
George told News4 he did not have flood insurance. Instead, he plans to apply for relief money through FEMA.
