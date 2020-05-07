NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Green Hills couple who is supposed to be on the priority list is one of the last to get power restored after Sunday storms. Lindsay Bramson gets results within hours of asking NES about it.
More than 100,000 people were left without electricity after powerful storms came through Middle Tennessee last Sunday.
And now, News4 is finding out a system meant to get help fast for those who need it most doesn't always guarantee they'll get it.
“You really don’t realize all that you rely on,” said Eric Skinner who is among those still without power.
For him and his family, it’s much more than just an inconvenience.
It's been four days since Carol and Eric Skinner lost their power due to storms, after a tree fell on their house. While thousands of others have had their power restored, they're still waiting.
“We’ve kept our patience because we’ve been through some really hard stuff the last 27 years of marriage,” Eric Skinner said.
Twenty-five years ago a driving accident left Eric paralyzed, which is why it's not so easy to just pick up and go somewhere else.
He uses a special bed that runs on electricity as does his wheelchair. While neighbors have loaned them a small generator, it only powers so much.
“It’s hard but we’re getting through it. We’re kind of at our wits end now,” Eric Skinner said.
The Skinners said they're supposed to be on a list with NES that prioritizes them when there's a power outage.
But News4 Investigates has uncovered when there's an extended or wide-spread outage, NES cannot guarantee immediate repairs.
“We would like to see more done than just a critical form that can be submitted,” said Grace Smith who is the Executive Director for the Council on Aging of Middle Tennessee.
Smith says it's critical those who are elderly or have disabilities get their power back on first.
The Council on Aging is just one of several advocacy groups pushing for power companies to prioritize better and make sure those who need help the most get it.
“We need to advocate for older adults, persons with disabiltites and those in low-income high rises do have priority for power being restored,” said Smith.
“Really all I can do is sit back and hope and pray things will happen and that the right people will show up,” Eric Skinner said.
If you would like to enroll in the Critical Referral Program, customers should call 615-736-6900 Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. or Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
NES says the patient must depend on electricity for life-sustaining medical equipment, such as an oxygen concentrator to qualify.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.