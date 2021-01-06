NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Officers were called to a shooting scene in the 4800 block of Concord Drive in Cookeville after an argument over dirty dishes.
According to an affidavit, Christopher Snow, 31, became upset with his girlfriends two children when they did not clean dishes at his home in Cookeville before leaving on December 28, 2020.
There was an exchange of text messages back and forth between the two brothers and Snow where he was upset about the dirty dishes and stated he would drive to the boys' uncle's home where they were to kill them.
With the threat made, the boys armed themselves with a black Smith and Wesson .38 caliber revolver.
Snow showed up to the home in Cookeville and began hitting one of the boys' Honda Element damaging the driver side front and back door and busting out the driver side rear window.
They boys were seen looking from a window in the home when Snow made his way towards them and began attempting to open the window.
The screen from the window was taken off and the window was opened by Snow and he began reaching for the revolver which was pointed at Snow.
The boy armed with the revolver pulled the trigger and nothing happened.
Snow was then able to grab the revolver and began shooting into the residence striking the window in front of them.
Snow left the residence, but was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a class C felony.
The damage done to the vehicle was approximately $600 while damage to the home was about $200.
