NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After winning their first-ever Grammy win, Fisk Jubilee Singers' musical director is reacting to the historic victory and explaining what's next for them.

On Sunday, the Fisk Jubilee Singers won the Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album for Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album).

"For a moment, I didn't know where I was," Dr. Paul T. Kwami, who is Musical Director and Curb-Beaman Chair of the Fisk Jubilee Singers, said.

The presenters read the envelope, and then, Kwami had 30 seconds to speak before reality hit him.

"Shouting, crying, yelling it was just a great moment," Kwami said.

Fisk Jubilee Singers win first Grammy Award The Fisk Jubilee Singers won their first-ever Grammy Award on Sunday.

Organized as a choral ensemble in 1871, the Fisk Jubilee Singers have played an essential role in introducing and sharing the tradition of the Negro spiritual with the world, according to the group’s website. Sunday's honor reflects the history of the Jubilee singers and their songs of soul, gospel.

Celebrating 150 years, Fisk Jubilee Singers persevere during time of COVID This pandemic has had an effect on all our longtime Nashville institutions. One has faced hardships many times before. Again, their plan is to…

There will be no celebration this week. The students are scattered on spring break. Kwame said it would be nice to celebrate and when the Grammy comes back to campus they probably will when the award arrives on campus.

Kwame, who is a former Jubilee singer as well, said he understands the importance. He said he had taken many post-Grammy media calls from around the world and needed a spring break too. So he went to Memphis.

"I just needed some good barbecue and rest," Kwame, who is also planning to listen to some blues music in Memphis, said.