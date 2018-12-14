HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have arrested the director of a traveling high school softball program who allegedly sexually assaulted a young girl.
The Hendersonville Police Department began the investigation after receiving the report on Tuesday.
Detectives said they found evidence of multiple incidents of sexual advances and contact between Kenneth "Kenny" Smith and the victim while in Hendersonville and in other areas.
Smith, 45, was arrested Thursday at his home in Maryville, TN.
Smith is being held at the Sumner County Jail. He is charged with two counts of statutory rape by an authority figure and two counts of solicitation of a minor.
Smith is scheduled to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on Jan. 9.
Anyone with information about this case or any other possible victims is asked to call police at 615-264-5303 or the Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips may also be submitted anonymously by texting 274637 (CRIMES) with the keyword TIPHPD.
