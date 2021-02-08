NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Schools are expected to make an announcement on Monday afternoon about teachers in Davidson County and the COVID-19 vaccine.
The announcement comes after some Nashville teachers are travel out of Davidson County to get the COVID-19 vaccine. They're traveling out of Davidson County to some of the state's more rural counties and getting put on waiting lists there.
Dr. Adrienne Battle, Director of Metro Nashville Public Schools, Mayor John Cooper, Mayor of Nashville, and Dr. Alex Jahangir, Chair of the Metro Board of Public Health and the Metro Coronavirus Task Force, are expected to attend the news conference.
The news conference will be at 3:30 p.m. and streamed on News 4 app and website and our social media pages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.