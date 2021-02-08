Metro Nashville Schools

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Schools are expected to make an announcement on Monday afternoon about teachers in Davidson County and the COVID-19 vaccine.

The announcement comes after some Nashville teachers are travel out of Davidson County to get the COVID-19 vaccine. They're traveling out of Davidson County to some of the state's more rural counties and getting put on waiting lists there.

Nashville teachers travel out of Davidson County to get COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Adrienne Battle, Director of Metro Nashville Public Schools, Mayor John Cooper, Mayor of Nashville, and Dr. Alex Jahangir, Chair of the Metro Board of Public Health and the Metro Coronavirus Task Force, are expected to attend the news conference.

The news conference will be at 3:30 p.m. and streamed on News 4 app and website and our social media pages.

 

