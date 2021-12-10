NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Direct flights to England are up and running again at Nashville International Airport this week for the first time in 632 days. The pandemic shut the travel down in March of last year. That news is excellent for the city's economy but maybe even better for Nashville's Roxie Rogers.

The ribbon-cutting, balloons, and applause were the Corporate part of yesterday's celebration. At the podium, it sounded like this, "this is another sign that we've got it going on, and it's just so good to be with you."

But also, you could see a more human part, standing in the corner, Rogers with a ticket to London, that's where she'll say hello to her fiancé with those same words, it's good to be with you.

"When I flew in last year on March 12th, the travel ban hit the next day, so I haven't seen him in two years," Rogers said.

Now British Airlines changes that, making the leap across the pond possible. But, of course, it's the same story for a homesick Irishman. Jake Gorman showed off all the proper documents to secure a regular flight, while Rogers may never need one back.

"I'm just so happy to see him. It's been a long time," Gorman said.