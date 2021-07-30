NASHVILLE (WSMV) - If you're looking for something to do this weekend, you can take your family back to prehistoric times with life-size dinosaurs.
It's called the 'Dino Stroll' and it's happening inside Music City Center this weekend. Any time before 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., Tennesseans can get up close to huge dinos.
Jason Rumao, the Dino Stroll Tour Manager, says the organization is teaming up with food banks across the country.
There will be collection bins set up at the front entrance of the tour and all collected food items will be donated to help families in the Nashville area facing hunger.
Tickets to get in on the tour are $24.99 each. Kids under two and active military and veterans are free with a Military ID or papers.
Click here for more information on the Dino Stroll.
