LEBANON. TN (WSMV) - Usually around the holidays, you can find all kinds of fun things to do with the family.
Unfortunately, 2020 has taken us on a rollercoaster of ups and downs. However, many events have worked with the times and adjusted to new COVID-19 guidelines so people can still go out and make new memories.
One event happening here in Nashville is doing just that.
Jurassic Quest, an interactive drive-thru dinosaur adventure, is being featured at the Nashville Superspeedway from November 13th to the 22nd.
The drive-thru features over 70 dinosaurs and also includes digital audio with entertainers and wranglers. The experience lasts about an hour.
Big Joe on the Go is up for the challenge to go face-to-face with these reptiles to get the inside look of the event.
Tickets start at $49 and you can click here to buy yours today!
