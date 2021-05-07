NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A new survey is looking at the technology needs for people living in Nashville. The hope is the results will help bridge the digital divide.
News4 spoke with Elizabeth Young who works from home. She knows how frustrating it can be when the internet goes out.
"My job is time sensitive so it's really been messing us up,” Young said.
Young is a North Nashville native. She relies on the internet to get her work done.
"Could it be cheaper? Yeah. Are we able to live with it? Sure. Reliable? It does what I need it do. Not always when I need it to do it,” Young said.
A cover letter sent to neighbors said “We believe that every person has a right to available, reliable, useful, and accessible technology.”
"I think the problem is certainly greater than we realize,” Pearl Amanfu with Metro Information Technology Services said.
Amanfu said the survey is community led and funded by a grant.
"When people are excluded from the benefits of technology, they're really excluded from success in life, more excluded than their digitally connected partners and that's the problem we're trying to solve,” Amanfu said.
Amanfu said a previous survey found people living in the zip codes of 37208, 37207, and 37211 had the greatest barriers accessing technology.
The new study wants to build on those findings.
"The goal is to use that data to help not just Metro government, but local nonprofits as well,” Amanfu said.
It’s so they can better meet the needs of people in Nashville. Amanfu said it’s about using already existing programs and making sure they have the greatest impact.
Young believes there’s room for improvement.
"More affordable, more reliable internet across the board and not just in certain pockets would definitely be helpful,” Young said.
She’s glad to see the city looking into the issue, but wants to make sure something is done.
"The question is just going to be what they do about it and when,” Young said.
Besides filling out the survey online, you may have gotten it in the mail. You can also call in at 1-844-811-0411.
You have a chance to have your voice heard until May 15.
