Terry Bulger tells us about Bicentennial Mall, a hidden gem in Music City.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Architect Kem Hinton loves to stroll the Bicentennial Mall; 25 years ago he helped design it.

In fact, Tennessee recently celebrated the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote. They did it all at Bicentennial Mall, a somewhat hidden gem in Music City. 

According to Hinton, the place did not look like a whole lot, but what Hinton and company created is a chance to show off and make Tennessee proud while encouraging the world to come and see it. 

In addition to the wide open space, all it needed to include was Tennessee's three defining qualities:

  • Music
  • People
  • Land

One designer even thought the mall needed an escalator, but was quickly told it was not that kind of mall.

Instead, it's a granite global world destination, and if you haven't seen it yet, you definitely should. 

Feature Reporter

Terry Bulger has been bringing you stories of the people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting on News4 since 1990. Contact Terry if you have an interesting community story for him to cover.

