NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Officials with Metro Public Health said they are reviewing why there's such a large difference in deaths in what Metro is reporting versus what the state is reporting for our city.

Metro Health reports 633 deaths while the Tennessee Department of Health is reporting Nashville has had 861.

"As deaths increased during the winter surge, that manual process was overburdened and the MPHD data became inconsistent with TDH. MPHD has added quality controls to ensure any differences are reviewed immediately. There will always be some difference in these counts as we continue to review deaths, but the number going forward will be much smaller than it is now," Metro Health said in a statement on Monday.

City health officials said there will always be a small difference because they are taking extra investigative steps but that big of a difference should be cleared up soon.

On Tuesday, Metro Health officials said they will release the data currently in TDH and not yet reported in Metro Health numbers by month of death.